Register
11:09 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    No Force Will Ever Enslave Russian People - Putin at Victory Day Parade

    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations (27)
    0 21322

    Russian President Vladimir Putin made a speech at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow.

    Buk-M2 missile system during a full dress rehearsal of the V-Day Parade on Red Square, Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Russia's Victory Day Military Parade to Kick Off in Moscow on May 9
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There was no, there is no and there will be no force that could ever enslave the Russians, the country's President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow.

    "There was no, there is no and there will be no force that could ever enslave our people. They fought to the bitter end, defending their homeland, and did what seemed impossible, they turned the bloody wheel of the Second World War back, drove the enemy from our land where it dared to come, crushed Nazism, put an end to its atrocities," Putin said.

    "And we will never forget that it was our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers who brought the freedom to Europe and the long-awaited peace on the planet," the president added.

    Russian-Egyptian anti-terrorism exercise 2016 Friendship Defenders. Day Two
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Chapligin
    Anti-Terrorism Legislation 'Quite Developed' in Russia - Kremlin
    Moreover, according to the Russian president, the international community should join efforts to fight common threats and Russia is open to this kind of cooperation.

    "The consolidation of the efforts of all international community is necessary for the effective fight against terrorism, extremism, neo-nazism, other threats. We are open to this kind of cooperation," the Russian president said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin also added at the Victory Day parade in Moscow that the Russian Armed Forces are ready to counter any potential attacks, as the past wars taught Russia to be vigilant.

    "We will always guard Russia as you, the soldiers of the Victory, did it. And [we will] strengthen the traditions of patriotism, loyally serving the homeland. The lessons of the past war force us to be vigilant and the Russian Armed Forces are ready to repel any potential attack," Putin said.

    The Russian president stressed that the need to strengthen the defenses was dictated by the life itself.

    Topic:
    2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations (27)

    Related:

    2017 Victory Day Parade in Moscow (VIDEO)
    Cars Form Soviet Military Decoration to Celebrate Victory Day
    Russia's Victory Day Military Parade to Kick Off in Moscow on May 9
    Protests Held in Paris After Macron's Victory in French Presidential Elections
    Tags:
    V-Day celebrations, counterterrorism, defense, attack, 2017 Moscow Victory Day Parade, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok