Russian Military Commander Reveals Details of Training for Victory Day Parade

According to the commander in chief of Russia's ground forces, Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov, Russian servicemen have undergone thorough training, during which they achieved very good results and are ready for the Victory Day celebrations.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich General Rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade in Moscow

"As result of the trainings, we've achieved a high level of coherence and unity…. The personnel is ready to participate in the military parade, which will be held traditionally on May 9 at 10 a.m.," Salyukov said.

He also noted that the training involved more than 10,000 servicemen, as well as 114 units of modern weapons and military equipment. The aviation part was represented by 72 helicopters and planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, celebrated in Russia and across the CIS bloc on May 9.