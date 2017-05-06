© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf About 1,000 People Participating in Opposition Rally in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik)An opposition rally held at Moscow’s Akademika Sakharova Avenue on Saturday has concluded without any violent incidents, the Moscow department of the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"At the [Akademika] Sakharova Avenue, the opposition rally sanctioned by the Moscow authorities has concluded. No violations of public order had taken place," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Interior Ministry said about 1,000 people took part in the opposition rally dubbed "For Russia Without Iniquity and Repressions" in central Moscow. Police and the Federal Service of National Guard Troops were protecting public order at the event.

According to the rally's organizers, the event was dedicated to the protest that took place in the Russian capital five years ago.

On May 6, 2012, dozens of people were injured and over 400 detained after the opposition rally on Moscow's Bolotnaya Square turned violent. Following the clashes, two organizers of the event were sentenced to 4.5 years in prison and several participants of the rally went to prison for shorter terms.

