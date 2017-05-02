Moscow Conference Brought Participants Closer to Solving Int'l Security Problems

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Moscow Security Conference Highlights Dangers of Weak International Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the minister, the fight against international terrorism was the main issue of the conference's agenda. The Russian Defense Ministry informed the participants about the results of the work of Russia's troops in Syria and shared expert estimations regarding further military and political developments in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

"The constructive and open dialogue between military experts from different states has allowed to bring closer the approaches to solve main issues of global and regional security," Shoigu said at a ministry's teleconference.

According to Shoigu, the key message of the conference was the call for joint steps to fight against terrorism, the development of mutually beneficial military cooperation, and the strengthening of trust.

The security conference, held under the title "Global Security: The XXI Century Challenges" on April 26-27 in the Russian capital, saw the participation of more than 750 guests from over 80 countries.