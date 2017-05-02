Russian Eastern Military District Held Over 650 Anti-Terror Drills in Winter

© Sputnik/ Sergey Orlov Russian Eastern Military District Artillery Units Use Zoopark-1M Radar

KHABAROVSK (Russia) (Sputnik) — The Russian Eastern Military District held more than 650 counterterrorism drills during a recent winter period, district's spokesman Alexander Gordeev said Tuesday.

"During a winter training period that started on December 1, 2016 and ended on April 28, the Eastern Military District held more than 650 snap checks of counterterrorism units. The training activities took place in all military camps and garrisons of the district in the Republic of Buryatia, the Zabaikalsky, Primorsky and Khabarovsk Territories, as well as in the Amur and Sakhalin Regions," Gordeev told reporters.

He added that within the framework of these drills, the district's servicemen had worked out activities aimed at prevention of imaginary enemies' penetration to the military facilities.

According to the spokesman, Tigr armored cars, BTR-80 armored personnel carriers and T-72B3 tanks were used during the anti-terror exercises.