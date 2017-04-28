Cruise-Missile Carrying 'Supershark' Nuclear Sub to Join Russian Navy in 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A revamped Project 971M nuclear submarine carrying cruise missiles will enter service in Russia next year, a spokesman for the state shipyard Zvezdochka was quoted as telling the local media on Friday.

"The Navy will receive its first modernized submarine of Project 971M Leopard in 2018. The submarine will meet the fleet’s requirements for 4-generation nuclear subs in terms of its technical and combat characteristics," Yevgeny Gladyshev told the Izvestiya newspaper.

The paper said the Leopard submarine, dubbed "supershark," will be armed with cutting-edge Kalibr cruise missiles, advanced radars and electronics. The Navy has contracted the Zvezdochka shipyard to modernize three other submarines, a senior source in the Navy command told the outlet.