ANKARA (Sputnik) — Russian Black Sea Fleet research vessel Liman collided earlier on Thursday with a Togo-flagged ship 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Bosphorus Strait. The Russian vessel sank after receiving a hull rapture, but all 78 crew members were rescued.

"According to preliminary data, bad weather conditions, fog, could have caused the incident," press attache Sergei Losev said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the vessel had sunk.