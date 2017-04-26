Two-Day Moscow Conference on International Security to Kick Off on Wednesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Defense Ministry, the conference will be devoted to the most pressing issues of global and regional security, including the issues of combating international terrorism, security problems in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, role of defense agencies in enhancing security in different regions of the world.

The agenda of the conference will, in particular, include sessions devoted to the prospects and trends of European security, Russia-NATO interaction, cybersecurity, US ballistic missile defense (BMD) posture in Europe and Asia-Pacific, situation in Syria and Afghanistan.

On March 31, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the defense ministers of 24 countries and heads of seven international organizations had confirmed their attendance of the conference.

The minister estimated that approximately 500 of the 700 participants would be foreign guests.

The conference traditionally brings together defense ministers, heads of international organizations, non-government experts and the world’s think-tank representatives. Last year's event brought together over 500 participants, including military officials and experts.