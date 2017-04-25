Russian Oil Producers Credit to Remain High in 2017 Due to Currency, Tax Rates

"A weak rouble, favourable domestic taxation system for oil exports and stable oil production supported by intensified drilling are among the factors that will support Russian integrated oil and gas companies' profitability this year," Moody’s Vice President Denis Perevezentsev said.
The rating agency said it expects Russian oil producers to increase crude oil exports due to the reduction of export duties.
"The rouble's weak exchange rate makes it a more attractive proposition than sending crude oil to domestic refineries," the release added.
Generally, growth at new "greenfield" sites has helped offset declines in western Siberia oilfields and increased drilling at mature fields has supported overall oil and gas production.
