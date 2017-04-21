Court Strips St. Petersburg Metro Attack Suspect of Russian Citizenship

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Russian court canceled the decision to admit to the Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov, who is suspected of committing a deadly terrorist act in the St. Petersburg metro, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said Friday.

On April 3, a suicide explosion hit a subway car on a stretch between two subway stations in the center of St. Petersburg, claiming 15 lives, including the perpetrator of the attack, and leaving about 50 people wounded. Russia’s Investigative Committee said that a Russian citizen of Kyrgyz descent Akbarzhon Dzhalilov was the prime suspect, but did not rule out the possibility of the perpetrator having accomplices.