Putin Held Meeting With Russia's Security Council - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the permanent members of Russia's Security Council to discuss Syria, anti-terror efforts, the fight against cybercrime and an attack on French police, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"A detailed discussion took place on urgent issues of Russia's social and economic development. The participants condemned yesterday's attack on policemen in Paris, expressed condolences to the French in this regard. It was noted that there is no alternative to international cooperation in the sphere of combating terrorism," Peskov said.

"In addition, the meeting touched upon the fight against cybercrime, international and regional problems, including in Syria," he said.