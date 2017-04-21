Putin Held Meeting With Russia's Security Council - Kremlin

"A detailed discussion took place on urgent issues of Russia's social and economic development. The participants condemned yesterday's attack on policemen in Paris, expressed condolences to the French in this regard. It was noted that there is no alternative to international cooperation in the sphere of combating terrorism," Peskov said.
"In addition, the meeting touched upon the fight against cybercrime, international and regional problems, including in Syria," he said.
