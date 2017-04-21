St. Petersburg Metro Bombing Death Toll Up to 15 After 1 Death - Deputy Governor

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko Moscow Court Arrests Suspected Organizer of Terrorist Act in St Petersburg Metro

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Sixteen people, including the suicide bomber, have ben killed in the St. Petersburg metro terrorist attack this month following the death of a female victim in hospital, local authorities said Friday.

"On April 21 at 6:05 a.m. [03:05 GMT], the victim in critical condition born in 1960 passed away," St. Petersburg deputy governor Anna Mityanina wrote on Twitter.

On April 3, a suicide explosion hit a subway car on a stretch between two subway stations in the center of St. Petersburg, claiming 15 lives, including the perpetrator of the attack, and leaving about 50 people wounded. Russia’s Investigative Committee said that a Russian citizen of Kyrgyz descent Akbarzhon Dzhalilov was the prime suspect, but did not rule out the possibility of the perpetrator having accomplices.