Russian PM Medvedev Warns Against Turning 2018 Presidential Race Into 'War'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is no need to turn the serious struggle of the 2018 presidential race into a "war" and succumb to populist sentiments, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

"The struggle – as in any presidential race – will be serious. But you and I have never turned a political struggle into a war. And we will not do this," Medvedev said in a report to lawmakers.

He added, "if we waste our efforts also on populism, on speculation, on empty conflicts, only those who are unlikely to care how Russia lives will benefit from this."