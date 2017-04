–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A criminal case has been launched into the dry-cargo carrier "Geroi Arsenala" sinking in the Black Sea as several members of the 12-person crew have been rescued, the Russian Investigative Committee said Wednesday.

"The Southern Transport Investigations Directorate initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime outlined in part 3 of Article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code," the committee said, referring to traffic safety rules violations leading to two or more deaths by negligence.

It added that "several crew members have now been rescued."

