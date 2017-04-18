Register
16:29 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Basmanny court considers detention of Abror Azimov

    Suspected Organizer of St. Petersburg Metro Attack Admits Guilt - Lawyer

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (85)
    0 48640

    The suspected organizer of the St. Petersburg metro attack, Azimov Abror Akhralovich, has admitted his guilt, his lawyer Armen Zadoyan told reporters on Tuesday.

    "He admits his guilt," Zadoyan announced without sharing any details.

    It is expected that the court will hold a hearing on Azimov's arrest shortly.

    Russian security operatives detained Azimov near Moscow on Monday. During the operation, the officers confiscated a combat pistol.

    A picture shows the damaged train carriage at Technological Institute metro station in Saint Petersburg on April 3, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Total of 39 People Remain at Hospitals After St. Petersburg Metro Blast
    Azimov Abror Akhralovich, born in 1990, is a native of the Central Asian region. The FSB said that he trained the St. Pete metro suicide attacker, Akbarzhon Jalilov.

    On April 3, an explosion hit a subway car on a stretch between two subway stations in the center of St. Petersburg, leaving over 50 people injured. Russia's Investigative Committee said that a Russian citizen of Kyrgyz descent Akbarzhon Jalilov was the prime suspect, but did not rule out the possibility of the perpetrator having accomplices.

    Update: Azimov has refused to admit his guilt in court during the hearing.

    "I don't object to an arrest, but what the prosecutor said about me admitting guilt is not true," Azimov said. "I was involved, but not directly. I was given a command. I didn't realize that I was involved in [a] terror [attack]," Azimov explained.

    The prosecution has not yet identified all suspects involved in the case, and the search for the accomplices is still ongoing. It remains unclear who gave Azimov the alleged command and what this command could have been.

    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (85)

    Related:

    Russian Investigators Seek Court Order to Arrest St. Pete Metro Blast Suspect
    Tags:
    Akbarzhon Jalilov, Abror Azimov, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok