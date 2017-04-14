Roscosmos Supervisory Committee Approves 2025, 2030 Development Strategy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The supervisory committee of Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation approved its 2025 development strategy with a 2030 outlook, Roscosmos Director General Igor Komarov said Thursday.
"The other day the supervisory board approved our strategy and we began to implement it," Komarov told reporters at a parliamentary expert session on the aerospace industry.
The Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities is the governmental body responsible for the space science program of Russia and general aerospace research.
