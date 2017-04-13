Russia to Take Needed Legal Steps in ECHR Beslan Case Ruling - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Asked to comment on the ECHR's judgment that Russia did not take sufficient steps to minimize civilian losses and prevent the terrorist act, Peskov said "of course we cannot agree with such a formulation."

"Such language toward a country that has been attacked is absolutely unacceptable," he stressed.

"All the necessary legal actions related to this decision will be taken," Peskov told reporters.

The Beslan school siege in September 2004 ended with 385 dead, almost half of them children. The hostage-takers were also Islamic separatist militants who demanded recognition of Chechnya as an independent state.