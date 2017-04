MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ceremony will take place at the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plantm according to Dygalo.

© Flickr/ Bikash Das India and Russia to Jointly Set Up $300 Million Logistics Hub for Su30MKI

"In the last decade of April, the naval aviation will receive two Su-30SM multi-role advanced fighters in the framework of the program aimed at rearmament of the units," Dygalo said.

He added that the Russian forces would get another three aircraft by the end of the year.

Su-30SM is a two-seat fighter jet capable to carry advanced high-precision air-to-air as well as air-to-surface weapons.