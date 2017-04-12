Italian Lawmakers to Attend Yalta Int'l Economic Forum in Crimea in April

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — YIEF is a major annual economic and business event that will be held for the third time in Crimea on April 20-22. The leader of Forza Italia, ex-Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi has already sent a message of greetings to the forum’s participants.
The Italian delegation is expected to be the largest at the YIEF, as more than 50 politicians and businessmen expressed desire to attend the forum.
It is planned that the members of the Italian delegation during the YIEF will discuss major investment projects in Crimea and sign several agreements on strengthening cultural ties with the region.
