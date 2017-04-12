Italian Lawmakers to Attend Yalta Int'l Economic Forum in Crimea in April

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — YIEF is a major annual economic and business event that will be held for the third time in Crimea on April 20-22. The leader of Forza Italia, ex-Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi has already sent a message of greetings to the forum’s participants.

We want to emphasize the need to lift sanctions against Russia and to change policy of the European Union. Russia belongs to the European countries, without Russia Europe has no future. Our delegation is very representational. This visit reflects the interests of the majority of Italian residents and members of the business sectors of our economy," member of Italy's Veneto Regional Council from Lega Nord Stefano Valdegamberi, who intends to attend the forum, said.

The Italian delegation is expected to be the largest at the YIEF, as more than 50 politicians and businessmen expressed desire to attend the forum.

It is planned that the members of the Italian delegation during the YIEF will discuss major investment projects in Crimea and sign several agreements on strengthening cultural ties with the region.