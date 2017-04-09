Total of Two Belarusian Citizens Injured in Moscow Railway Incident

© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev Railway Traffic in Moscow Resumed Following Train Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —A total of two Belarusian citizens were injured in the railway incident in western Moscow after long distance train and a suburban train collided, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

“According to preliminary data, two citizens of Belarus were among injured in the railway incident,” the ministry said on Twitter.

On Sunday, two trains clashed in Moscow, the long distance train was heading from Moscow to Belarusian city of Brest, two railway cars of suburban train and two railway cars of long-distance train have derailed in the incident as a result.

According to the Russian authorities, 20 people were injured and 16 were hospitalized, while 50 people have sought medical attention.

Among the people, injured in the incident, six people were hospitalized in critical condition, Russian Minister of Emergencies and Disaster Relief Vladimir Puchkov said.

A total of 455 people were present in the long-distance train, while there were four people in a suburban train, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.