Several People Injured in Railway Incident in Western Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Four people were injured on Saturday as a result of a railway incident that occurred in western part of Moscow, the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters told Sputnik.

"According to the preliminary data, two carriages got off the rails… There is information about four injured people," a spokesperson for ministry's Moscow department said.

The spokesperson added that a long-distance train had collided with a suburban train without passengers.