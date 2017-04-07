Register
07 April 2017
    Ukrainian nationalist protesters and military veterans take part in a blockade against ongoing trade with the Donbass self-proclaimed republics, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region

    Russia Opens Criminal Cases After Kiev Shells Civilian Buildings in Donbass

    The Russian Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings following the shelling of civilian buildings by Ukrainian troops in the southeastern region of Donbas from March 29 to April 3, the committee's spokeswoman said in a statement Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the investigation, servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard carried out artillery shelling from March 29 to April 3 using heavy weaponry greater than 122 mm under "offensive" orders of the country's Defense Ministry.

    Putin Tells Hollande, Merkel That Kiev Must Lift Donbass Blockade

    "A number of criminal cases are opened in relation to the facts of the continuous shellings in Ukraine’s southeast under the Article 356 of Russia’ Criminal Code [on the use of banned means and methods of warfare]," Svetlana Petrenko said.

    The investigation data showed that objects of civilian infrastructure in several inhabited areas of the Donetsk Region had been hit by the shelling. The actions carried out left three civilians dead and more than 25 civilian structures destroyed, including residential buildings, the committee noted.

    The military conflict in Donbass began in 2014 after eastern Ukrainian residents refused to recognize the government in Kiev installed in what they believed to be a coup.

    Russia, alongside Ukraine, Germany and France, is the guarantor of the Donbass ceasefire stipulated by the Minsk agreements of February 2015.

    Tags:
    Ukrainian crisis, Donbass, Ukraine
      Mishka Kyiv
      Funny russian, russians invade Ukraine, twice, they shoot down airliners, and 10,000 Ukrainians are dead, but they will start legal cases? Hilarious. Russia is a pariah state, and it gets worse and worse. When will the russian serfs get off their knees and remove their gangster leaders?
