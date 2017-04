MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Navy spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said this week the Orel would be back in service by the end of April.

"The nuclear-powered vessel left the enterprise's waters and began the transition to its area of permanent basing," the center said.

Work on overhauling the submarine's navigation and anti-ship missile systems started in 2013.

Restoration work at Zvyozdochka started the following year and focused mainly on repairing propeller shafts and propellers, reinforcement structures, dehumidification and air pressure systems, as well as on-board weaponry.