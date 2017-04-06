St. Petersburg Metro Station Reopened After Suspicious Object Confiscated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A St. Petersburg metro station has been reopened and a suspicious object seized from a passenger an hour after its closing, the metro service said Thursday.

"At 11:29 a.m. [08:29 GMT], Primorskaya is opened. OMON [special police force] have confiscated a suspicious object from the passenger," the metro service said in an alert.

Earlier, it was reported that several arrests have been made after a bomb had been discovered and defused at a residential building in southeastern St. Petersburg, Russian authorities told Sputnik on Thursday.

"At the moment, the explosive device located in an apartment was rendered harmless. Several suspects were detained, they did not resist," Konstantin Serov, head of the Nevsky District administration, said.