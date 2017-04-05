St. Petersburg's Sennaya Ploshchad Station Closed After Anonymous Call

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day St. Petersburg metro station Sennaya Ploshchad and connecting passages at Sadovaya and Spasskaya stations were closed for checks due to an anonymous call.

This comes after on Monday afternoon an explosion hit the center of St. Petersburg on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens. One more explosive device was found at another metro station and neutralized by specialists.

"Sennaya Ploshchad subway station and interchanges at Sadovaya and Spasskaya stations have been closed due to an anonymous message," the St. Petersburg Metro said.