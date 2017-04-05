Register
03:53 GMT +305 April 2017
    Explosions in St. Petersburg metro

    St. Petersburg Terror Suspect's House Found, Searched

    © Sputnik/ Anatoly Medved
    Russia
    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (63)
    111610

    Russian Investigative Committee reported that the place of residence of Akbarzhon Jalilov, the suspected perpetrator of St. Petersburg terrorist attack, has been found, his house has been searched.

    Dresden lights up Palace of Culture with Russian flag for St. Petersburg blast victims
    © Photo: Youtube / Ruptly TV
    True Compassion: Dresden Lights Up Iconic Culture Palace to Mourn St. Petersburg Tragedy (VIDEO)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The place of residence of Akbarzhon Jalilov, the suspected perpetrator of St. Petersburg terrorist attack, has been found, his house has been searched, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Wednesday.

    "The place of residence of Akbarzhon Jalilov, who according to the investigators had committed the explosion in the subway, has been established. His house has already been searched. The cameras of surveillance recorded the suspect leaving the house with a bag and a backpack," Petrenko told reporters after the operational meeting held by Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin.

    According to Petrenko, Bastrykin has ordered "to establish in detail all the circumstances of the incident and to verify all data on the identity of the suspect, including his connections with possible accomplices from the Islamic State terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia."

    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (63)

    Tags:
    terrorist attack, Saint Petersburg, Russia
      marcanhalt
      Now if a investigative reporter from the US was involved in this search, there would already be an exclusive being created for the History Channel. In it would be the conjecturing of what his last meal consisted of by the preponderance of evidence on the dirty dishes left in the sink. Of course, there would be his high school annual on the coffee table, all of the students wearing eye glasses, mustaches and beards courtesy of Sharpie. There would be a box TV, no CD's, beer cans and some half smoked cigarettes in among the one's smoked down to the filter. The shower would still be damp, as well as the towel on the floor. Gee! all this and more, only in America!
