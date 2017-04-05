St. Petersburg Terror Suspect's House Found, Searched

"The place of residence of Akbarzhon Jalilov, who according to the investigators had committed the explosion in the subway, has been established. His house has already been searched. The cameras of surveillance recorded the suspect leaving the house with a bag and a backpack," Petrenko told reporters after the operational meeting held by Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin.
According to Petrenko, Bastrykin has ordered "to establish in detail all the circumstances of the incident and to verify all data on the identity of the suspect, including his connections with possible accomplices from the Islamic State terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Now if a investigative reporter from the US was involved in this search, there would already be an exclusive being created for the History Channel. In it would be the conjecturing of what his last meal consisted of by the preponderance of evidence on the dirty dishes left in the sink. Of course, there would be his high school annual on the coffee table, all of the students wearing eye glasses, mustaches and beards courtesy of Sharpie. There would be a box TV, no CD's, beer cans and some half smoked cigarettes in among the one's smoked down to the filter. The shower would still be damp, as well as the towel on the floor. Gee! all this and more, only in America!
marcanhalt