MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed on Tuesday a directive authorizing a federal compensation to victims of the recent terrorist attack in St. Petersburg metro and their relatives in the amount of 50 million rubles (some $891,000), the Cabinet's press service said Tuesday.

"The government of St. Petersburg will receive up to 50 million rubles from the Russian Cabinet's reserve fund to pay a one-time compensation," the press service said in a statement.

A bomb blast in St. Petersburg metro on Monday killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the suspected terrorist attack.