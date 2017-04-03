Diffused Bomb in St. Petersburg Metro Contained Charge of 1 Kg of TNT

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An explosive device found at the Ploshchad Vosstania metro station in St. Petersburg and destroyed by a bomb squad contained a charge of one kilogram of TNT, a local law enforcement source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The bomb that was destroyed, had a power equivalent of one kilogram of TNT, it was clearly a self-made device that is frequently used by terrorists or 'inadequate' citizens," the source said.