Evidence Points Out at Terrorist Attack in St. Petersburg Metro - Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Evidence clearly points out at terrorist attack in St. Petersburg metro, but legally it is too early to call the incident an act of terror, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Earlier in the day, a blast occurred in St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (noon GMT). According to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK), at least 11 people were killed and 45 were wounded in the explosion.

"We have here all the signs of a terrorist attack, but the investigation should consider all versions [of the incident]," Peskov said.