St. Petersburg Services Ordered to Follow Terrorism Act Instructions

© AFP 2017/ Ruslan SHAMUKOV Senior Russian Lawmaker Believes Saint Petersburg Explosions Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Emergency services in Russia's St. Petersburg have been instructed to act in accordance with terrorist attack incident rules following blasts in the city's underground, Andrey Kibitov, the press secretary of city Governor Georgy Poltavchenko, said Monday.

"Deputy Governor Igor Albin went to the site of the incident as instructed by the governor. All emergency services, relevant organizations and executive authorities, including the healthcare committee, have been put on alert. Orders were given to act in accordance with existing instructions applying to terrorist act incidents," Kibitov said, as quoted on the official city authorities VK social network page.

