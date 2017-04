MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The “direct line” may be coincided with the Russia Day celebrated on June 12 or with the Children’s Day on June 1, the Kommersant newspaper reported citing two sources close to the Presidential Administration.

Last week Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the “direct line” would be held later than in April – when it is usually held – but earlier than in August.

The “direct line” conference is a well-established tradition that has continued since 2001. The 2016 televised phone conference with the Russian people lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes. Putin answered 80 questions out of the over 3 million that were received.