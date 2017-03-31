Russian Arctic Military Infrastructure to Be Fully Developed by 2020

It is also expanding trade and exploration activities in the Arctic by building transport and energy production infrastructure, as well as installing military facilities and developing the Northern Sea Route linking Europe and Asia.
"Every year we have a fairly large number of facilities. This year work on some of the islands should be completed. There are great plans for 2018. All this work should be completed by 2020," Shoigu said.
In December 2014, Moscow unveiled a revised military doctrine that prioritizes the protection of national interests in the Arctic.
