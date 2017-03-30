Ka-226 May Serve as Base for 1st Russian Unmanned Helicopter

KUMERTAU (Russia) (Sputnik) — According to the manufacturer, the Ka-226T is a light multirole helicopter, maneuverable and eco-friendly. It can operate in a wide range of weather conditions and environments, including mountainous areas.

"We do not make drones at the moment, but the Ka-226T helicopter may fit this purpose," Boginsky told reporters.

The passenger model can seat up to seven people. The transport version can carry one metric ton of cargo within the fuselage or on an external sling.