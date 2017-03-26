Register
26 March 2017
    An unauthorized protest against corruption in Moscow

    Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Detained in Moscow Amid Unlicensed Protest

    Russia
    Detention of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny took place in the center of Moscow during an unauthorized protest against corruption, according to a lawyer for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was detained Sunday in the center of Moscow during an unauthorized protest against corruption, a lawyer for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation told Sputnik.

    "[Navalny] is in the bus. This is near Pushkinskaya [metro station]," Ivan Zhdanov said.

    A police source confirmed Sputnik the fact of Navalny’s detention without specifying the reason.

    In the follow-up to the detention Navalny posted on his Twitter account that he was fine.

    A Sputnik correspondent reported that that detention took place near Tverskaya Street in downtown Moscow and that the bus with Navalny had already left.

    The Moscow authorities rejected Navalny's application for an anti-corruption rally in the city center as it could disrupt traffic and proposed activists to hold the demonstration in other districts of the capital. Representatives of the Moscow authorities told Sputnik that Navalny had refused the offer.

    On Friday, a representative of the Moscow authorities said that the protest would be considered unauthorized even in case the activists gather in the places offered by the City Hall as the offer was rejected by Navalny.

    The Moscow City Directorate of the Interior Ministry released an official warning to citizens asking all residents to abstain from participation in the unlicensed event planned for March 26. The directorate said it had warned the organizers of the event that they would be responsible for safety of people participating at the rally.

    protest, Alexei Navalny, Russia
      jas
      Putin has told these people over and over to bring constructive ideas to him for consideration. But creating public disturbance and chaos can not be tolerated. Navalny is all about destruction and emotional rage with no viable plan for governance, similar to the Kiev junta.
      Mishka Kyiv
      Alias Jas, governance? You mean theft dont you? Kremlin does not do governance, only theft. You should have him shot. Just like Voronenkov, or poisoned like Litvinenko, or have his brains beaten out like Magnitsky, or ........ Gulag is the only way to deal with this freedom problem. Beria would not have tolerated this democracy nonsense.
