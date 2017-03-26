Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Detained in Moscow Amid Unlicensed Protest

"[Navalny] is in the bus. This is near Pushkinskaya [metro station]," Ivan Zhdanov said.
A police source confirmed Sputnik the fact of Navalny’s detention without specifying the reason.
In the follow-up to the detention Navalny posted on his Twitter account that he was fine.
A Sputnik correspondent reported that that detention took place near Tverskaya Street in downtown Moscow and that the bus with Navalny had already left.
On Friday, a representative of the Moscow authorities said that the protest would be considered unauthorized even in case the activists gather in the places offered by the City Hall as the offer was rejected by Navalny.
The Moscow City Directorate of the Interior Ministry released an official warning to citizens asking all residents to abstain from participation in the unlicensed event planned for March 26. The directorate said it had warned the organizers of the event that they would be responsible for safety of people participating at the rally.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Putin has told these people over and over to bring constructive ideas to him for consideration. But creating public disturbance and chaos can not be tolerated. Navalny is all about destruction and emotional rage with no viable plan for governance, similar to the Kiev junta. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Alias Jas, governance? You mean theft dont you? Kremlin does not do governance, only theft. You should have him shot. Just like Voronenkov, or poisoned like Litvinenko, or have his brains beaten out like Magnitsky, or ........ Gulag is the only way to deal with this freedom problem. Beria would not have tolerated this democracy nonsense.
jas
Mishka Kyiv