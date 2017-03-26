Moscow Not to Explain Iskander Deployment in Kaliningrad at Russia-NATO Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow not going to explain itself over Iskander-M deployment in Kaliningrad during the upcoming Russia-NATO Council, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's European Cooperation Department Andrei Kelin told Sputnik on Sunday.
"There is not going to be a report, there is no talk of this," Kelin said commenting on the recent Spiegel journal publication stating that NATO would demand Russia to explain why Moscow moved Iskander-M mobile missile systems in its western exclave of Kaliningrad.
"We are concerned about the deployments that are now taking place in the west, in the Baltic states, primarily… That's what this conversation will be about: transparency, exchange of opinions and removal of the existing concerns," the director concluded.
