MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) should continue improving its anti-terrorist strategy and tactics, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"I noted in the February meeting that there are things to be proud of, there are obvious successes, but we should further improve the strategy and tactics of anti-terror," Putin said.

He noted other areas where the FSB should ramp up its activities, including "counterintelligence, combating economic crimes and corruption, protecting key infrastructure objects."