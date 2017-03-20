Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Airstrikes Near Palmyra - Deputy FM

© REUTERS/ Russian Ministry of Defence Russian Sappers Start Mine Clearance in Syria's Palmyra

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Army command said in a statement Friday it had downed one of four Israeli Air Force jets that violated its airspace and purportedly targeted Syrian units near Palmyra.

"Yes, we asked him about this," Bogdanov told journalists.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Sputnik that its aircraft was not shot down.