Russia to Build First New-Generation 'Federation' Spacecraft by 2021 - Energia

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The first Russian next-generation manned spacecraft called the Federation, which is 80 percent built of composite materials, will be manufactured by 2021, Russia's Energia space corporation said Friday.

"It will be 80 percent composite…the spacecraft will be made of composite materials while the reusable landing capsule will be built from traditional materials," Energia General Director Vladimir Solntsev told reporters in Moscow.

According to Energia, the Federation spacecraft has been designed to deliver up to four people and cargo to the Moon and space stations in low Earth orbits. The spacecraft’s autonomous flight period is estimated at up to 30 days, with the capacity to stay attached to a space station for up to a year.

The first unmanned test flight of the Federation has been scheduled for 2021, while the maiden manned flight is expected in 2023.

The Federation will replace the aging Soyuz spacecraft in supporting low Earth orbit missions.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!