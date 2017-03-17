Situation Proves Russia Was Right to Recognize Donbass Passports - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said earlier Friday that Moscow might cancel its decision to recognize the DPR and LPR passports should Kiev implement the Minsk agreements in full.

"This is really a compulsory measure, and above all, Moscow was guided by humanitarian considerations. To our regret, the way the situation is developing for the time being demonstrates that the decisions that were made were right," Peskov told reporters.

He said the introduction by Kiev of a total blockade of Donbass aimed to reject the regions and was leading to escalation of tension.

Peskov said there were no "written scenarios" in Russia regarding the possibility to make the DPR and LPR part of Russia.

"Russia was and remains interested in having a united, predictable and prosperous Ukraine at its borders, while unfortunately the country is far from it yet," he said.

Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.