Crimea-for-Sanctions Deal 'Off the Table' - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will not agree to any deal on Crimea in exchange for the cancellation of Western sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, ruling out the prospects of a second referendum.

"No, it cannot. This is off the table," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow was ready to either hammer out a deal with the United States or conduct a second referendum on the Black Sea peninsula.

Thursday marks three years since a vast majority of the Crimean population voted to secede from Ukraine and rejoin Russia at the height of the Ukrainian conflict.