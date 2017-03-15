Russian Aerospace Forces to Launch Over 20 Spacecraft Into Space

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Russia Starts Recruiting Team of Cosmonauts for Flights to Moon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Additionally, three radar stations of missile warning system will start operating, he added.

"In order to increase the orbital grouping of spacecraft, 15 space launches of carrier rockets have been planned in order to place more than 20 spacecraft into orbit," Col. Gen. Bondarev said in an interview with Russia's Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

On August 1, 2015, Russia established the Aerospace Forces as a result of integration of the Air Force and Aerospace Defense Forces. The branch of the Russian Armed Forces is responsible for repelling aerospace threats, aviation support of troops, space facility observing and launching spacecraft, including military and dual-purpose satellite systems.