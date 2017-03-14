Russia Not to Allow 'Anti-Corruption' Formations Aimed at Domestic Manipulation

"Russia, of course, will never allow the creation of anything here, but such structures have already been created in Eastern Europe," Putin said.
Putin accused countries "claiming global dominance" of beginning to implement the practice of creating "parallel authorities" in the form of anti-corruption committees "for the purpose of manipulation in the domestic political realm."
"In order to ensure the interests of the citizens of the state, we should be: a) crystal-clear and b) effective in the fight against corruption," he stressed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)