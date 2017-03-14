Russia Not to Allow 'Anti-Corruption' Formations Aimed at Domestic Manipulation

© AFP 2017/ Eric Piermont French Anti-Corruption Activists Demand Checks of Macron’s Assets Declaration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia, unlike certain Western countries, will never allow the formation of anti-corruption committees tailored toward manipulations over domestic affairs, President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded Prosecutor General's Office board meeting Tuesday.

"Russia, of course, will never allow the creation of anything here, but such structures have already been created in Eastern Europe," Putin said.

Putin accused countries "claiming global dominance" of beginning to implement the practice of creating "parallel authorities" in the form of anti-corruption committees "for the purpose of manipulation in the domestic political realm."

"In order to ensure the interests of the citizens of the state, we should be: a) crystal-clear and b) effective in the fight against corruption," he stressed.