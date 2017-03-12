Register
13:44 GMT +312 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian airborne troops on the Kotelny island

    Russian Military Expedition to Island Reaches Arctic Destination

    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10830

    A Russian military expedition to the Kotelny Island in Russia's Arctic latitudes has crossed the Laptev Sea and has reached its remote destination, Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov said Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The expedition, which will also take the vehicles back to the continent, aims to test new military equipment and weapons in Arctic conditions. The total distance covered came to 1,140 kilometers (708 miles), taking the expedition along the Siberian coast up to Cape Svyatoy Nos and then across the Dmitry Laptev and the Sannikov straits.

    "The Defense Ministry's arctic expedition… Has reached the Kotelny Island in the New Siberian Islands archipelago. Members of the Defense Ministry expedition were the first in the world to cross from the mainland to Kotelny on board vehicles," Bulgakov said.

    The expedition has already carried out some 100 technology tests and done maintenance and repair works, according to Bulgakov.

    An Arctic dawn. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin
    Russian Defense Ministry Arctic Expedition Successfully Covers 373 Miles - Deputy Minister
    Military snowmobiles, two-section crawler-transporters, low pressure tire all-terrain vehicles as well as DT-10PM and DT-30PM two-section tracked carrier vehicles were among those tested during the journey.

    The expedition also tried out various devices to measure the depth of ice layers, new water-purifying technologies and medical aid equipment.

    In December 2014, Moscow unveiled a revised military doctrine that prioritizes the protection of national interests in the Arctic.

    Russia has plans to build and equip military facilities mainly on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, the Franz Josef Archipelago, the New Siberian archipelago and the Wrangel Island. It is also expanding trade and exploration activities in the Arctic by building transport and energy production infrastructure, as well as installing military facilities and developing the Northern Sea Route linking Europe and Asia.

    Related:

    Russian, Indian Energy Ministers Discuss Cooperation on Russia's Arctic Shelf
    Russia Begins Advanced Arctic-Designated Military Equipment Tests
    Russian Defense Ministry Arctic Expedition Successfully Covers 373 Miles
    Russia to Touch Upon Development of Arctic Region, Lake Baikal at EXPO 2017
    Tags:
    Arctic, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok