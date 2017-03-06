Putin Congratulates First Woman in Space Tereshkova on 80th Birthday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tereshkova flew into space in 1963 in a Vostok 6 spacecraft. She spent almost three days in space and still is the only woman to have been on a solo mission there.

After her retirement, she pursued a political career, becoming a member of the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma.

"Starting with your legendary space flight, you have always been an example and a symbol of how we should serve the nation … and you continue your active work in the State Duma," Putin said.

During her audience with the president, Tereshkova was presented with a high state decoration, the Order for Merit to the Fatherland of the first class.