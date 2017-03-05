Russian Security Forces Bust Criminal Ring Suspected of Daesh Ties in Dagestan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Committee said the Islamist cell was made up of four members and plotted attacks on authorities and law enforcement agencies in Dagestan.

"An NAC Staff-backed operation by FSB [Federal Security Service] and the Interior Ministry forces in the Republic of Dagestan disrupted activities of a clandestine criminal cell linked to the international terrorist organization, Daesh," a NAC statement read.

Russian FSB Security Forces Eliminate Two Terrorists in Operation in Russia’s Dagestan

"According to data at our disposal, all of them were part of a so-called IS sleeper cell and took part in attacks on local residents," the NAC statement read.

One suspected Islamist was tracked down to a private home in the city of Derbent after police were tipped off about his whereabouts. He was killed in a shootout with police, while the remaining three members were detained at other locations.

Dagestan is a hotbed of Islamist insurgency in the North Caucasus. Multiple violent attacks have plagued the region over the past decade.