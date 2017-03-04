Putin Praises Roscosmos's Contribution to Strengthening Russian Defense

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin said that the employees of the corporation are striving to reform the industry, encouraging the fundamental and applied research, implementing the latest technologies.

“The national aerospace industry made a substantial contribution to the enhancement of the national defense, industrial and scientific potential of the country, strengthening the national security,” Putin said as quoted by Kremlin press service.

The last year was marked by maiden launches from new space centers – Vostochny in Russia and Wenchang in China, successful starts of new types of rockets, ambitious plans and cooperation programs between NASA, ESA and Roscosmos.

In November 2016, Putin said Russia must strengthen its positions in the global space industry, urging Roscosmos to focus on expansion of its participation in international commercial projects.