Preliminary Volume of Deals Signed at Russian Investment Forum in Sochi $3.46Bln

KRASNAYA POLYANA (Russia) (Sputnik) — Preliminary volume of agreements signed within the framework of the Russian Investment Forum held in Russia's southwestern city of Sochi has reached 200 billion rubles ($3.46 at the current exchange rates), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Tuesday.

"We are holding the forum during the winter season for the first time… At the moment a total of 314 agreements [have been reached at the forum]… Preliminarily it has been announced about a sum of 200 billion rubles," Kozak told reporters, speaking about the total volume of the agreements.

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov Over 100 Deals Worth $1.1 Billion Inked at Russian Investment Forum in Sochi

He added that the 200-billion sum included only contracts, which have not been affected by trade secrets.

According to Kozak, the number of participants in the forum has increased by 8 percent if to compare with the previous year.

On February 27-28, Sochi hosted the investment forum. The event gathered together a number of officials, including Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and businesspeople from such companies as VTB bank and Rosseti, Russia's operator of energy grids.