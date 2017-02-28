MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The company paid 6.47 rubles ($0.112) in dividends per ordinary share for the 2015 financial year. For 2016, this figure could rise by 1.7 times to 11 rubles (0.190) per share, the firm's chief executive said at a presentation.

"We expect [payments on dividends] to reach the highest mark on record," Alexei Yankevich said at an event in Singapore.

Yankevich also said that Gazprom Neft expects its capital expenditure for 2018 to decrease by 2-3 percent and plunge further in 2019.

"We are likely to register a 2-3-percent drop in 2018 compared to 2018, and capital expenditure will probably continue to decrease in 2019, but it depends on the project portfolio we will have," Yankevich said in Singapore.

He said capital expenditure for 2017 would likely stand at the previous year’s level. Last year, it grew by 10.3 percent to $6.6 billion.