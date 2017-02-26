Military Winter Games Project Manager Praises Sochi 2017 Organization

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Russian Plane Delivers Winter Military World Games Torch Flame to Sochi

SOCHI (Sputnik) — According to Keese, the games in Sochi are the major event held this winter. Keese pointed out that he had visited Sochi twice before the CISM Games, adding that after he first visited the city in April 2016 he was sure that Russia was capable to host the games as the Olympic venues were in great condition.

He also stressed that the Russian team was the strongest participant of the competition, adding that it was an undisputed fact.

On Saturday, Keese said he expected the Sochi games to become the best games in their history.

The third CISM Winter Military World Games are being held in the Russian city of Sochi on February 22-28. The sports program includes seven disciplines, including ski mountaineering, sport climbing, cross country skiing, alpine skiing, biathlon, short track speed skating and ski orienteering. Teams from over 40 countries are taking part in the competition.