Putin Praises Russian Military Courage, Determination in Helping People of Syria

Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Carrier Crew Ready for Next Mission After Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday cheered the courage and determination of the Russian troops involved in operations in Syria.

"I want to thank all the servicemen who are now helping the people of Syria to fight the terrorists for their courage and determination. You are showing the most noble traits, saving bereaved people, providing them with medical assistance, delivering hundreds of tons of humanitarian assistance," Putin said.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.

Moscow launched its anti-terrorist operation in the country on September 30, 2015, at the request of the Syrian government.

